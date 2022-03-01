FIRST OF FOUR INSTALLMENTS In it for the Long Haul? Or not? Taking an Alternative Path to Selling an Agency

This eco-friendly, soft and attractive base layer comes up short due to limited and unreliable sizing, and poor fit through the arms and neck. The Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer is a shoulder season cold-weather base layer, designed to be worn under a jersey. The primary draw is arguably its 100 per cent recycled material status, which bypasses the problems posed by the two most common base layer fabrics - merino, which isn’t suitable for vegans, and the virgin plastic in many polyesters. There are drawbacks to this unique fabric, though. The stretch is much closer to two-way than four-way stretch, which means it sits awkwardly around the neck and doesn’t allow for comfortable freedom of movement when it’s fitted correctly (read: tight). I was also disappointed by the sizing: The largest size available is an XL which was a close fit for our reviewer who usually wears a UK size 12, with 98cm hips that Isadore reckons is between L and XL. That narrow range, which seems to defy the measurement table, excludes a large portion of cyclists looking for a women’s fit base layer.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO