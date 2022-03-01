ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

FIRST OF FOUR INSTALLMENTS In it for the Long Haul? Or not? Taking an Alternative Path to Selling an Agency

By Cabroker
calbrokermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2021, my employee benefits agency was acquired by Shorepoint Insurance Services, an Acrisure agency partner, and I joined Shorepoint as an Associate VP of Employee Benefits. California Broker Magazine editors asked me to write about my experience in a four-part series. In this first installment, I’ll share my reasons...

www.calbrokermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MOTION INTELLIGENCE ANNOUNCES MULTI-PASSENGER FEATURE FOR LONG-HAUL AND ENTERPRISE FLEETS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Intelligence, a leading producer of distracted-driving prevention solutions, has released the patent-pending Evvy Multi-Passenger feature as part of its flagship Evvy App. The Evvy App prevents distracted driving by safely managing the driver's device by limiting access to distracting apps. When multiple Evvy users enter a vehicle, the driver can use Evvy Multi-Passenger to identify as the driver to allow passengers the freedom to use their mobile devices while ensuring the driver's device is safely managed across every mile.
CELL PHONES
Cyclingnews

Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer review

This eco-friendly, soft and attractive base layer comes up short due to limited and unreliable sizing, and poor fit through the arms and neck. The Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer is a shoulder season cold-weather base layer, designed to be worn under a jersey. The primary draw is arguably its 100 per cent recycled material status, which bypasses the problems posed by the two most common base layer fabrics - merino, which isn’t suitable for vegans, and the virgin plastic in many polyesters. There are drawbacks to this unique fabric, though. The stretch is much closer to two-way than four-way stretch, which means it sits awkwardly around the neck and doesn’t allow for comfortable freedom of movement when it’s fitted correctly (read: tight). I was also disappointed by the sizing: The largest size available is an XL which was a close fit for our reviewer who usually wears a UK size 12, with 98cm hips that Isadore reckons is between L and XL. That narrow range, which seems to defy the measurement table, excludes a large portion of cyclists looking for a women’s fit base layer.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Long Haul#Acrisure
Benzinga

Recap: First Eagle Alternative Q4 Earnings

First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $561.00 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy