NORTH PORT, Fla. — Faithfuls from across various Christian denominations in the Tampa Bay area had the people of Ukraine on their minds as they marked Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent in the western Christian calendar. For many Christian parishioners, it kicks off a season of penance and prayer. In the Roman Catholic denomination, it's a time of fasting and almsgiving leading up to Easter Sunday. That's when theologians and Christian followers believe Jesus Christ was resurrected from death after he was crucified on the Cross of Calvary around the first century.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO