PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another warm day is ahead for the Valley and for much of Arizona. Strong high pressure still sits over our region, which will bring well-above-average temperatures this afternoon. In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 50s will warm to 87 degrees for the second day in a row. That’s the warmest we’ve been so far this year and about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO