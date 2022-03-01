Security precautions ahead of the State of the Union

The trial of a Texas man who threatened to kill his own family members if they turned him in for his part in the Capitol riot has wrapped up as the jury starts their deliberations. Guy Wesley Reffitt, the first 6 January defendant to be tried by a jury, is one of hundreds of Trump supporters who have been arrested since they were spotted on camera at the Capitol on 6 January 2021. As per an affidavit from an FBI special agent, the 49-year-old Mr Reffitt was formally identified from video shot at the west front of the Capitol...

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO