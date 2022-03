Cybersecurity company Surfshark has launched a consumer VPN innovation Surfshark Nexus, based on SDN (Software-Defined Networking) technology. A unique solution in a consumer VPN industry connects users to not only one server but an entire network of servers and then routes them to a chosen location. Surfshark Nexus will help to optimize user traffic to be faster, more stable, increasingly secure, and private. Moreover, connecting all of the company’s servers into a single Nexus network will allow Surfshark to roll out new features such as IP Rotator, IP Randomizer, and Dynamic MultiHop.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO