What’s that going to be ... in Commons at Northpark?

A new soap shop will be going in at The Commons at Northpark between 5.11 Tactical and Torrid as seen Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 2900 Loop 250 Frontage Road Suite 124. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

A new soap shop will be opening in the Commons at Northpark.

Buff City Soap has been on the Commons at Northpark store listing between 5.11 Tactical and Torrid. This will be the first franchise location west of San Antonio in Texas.

Buff City Soap makes fresh soap by hand in each store. The franchise was born out of a frustration of commercial soaps’ harsh chemicals, detergents and animal fats. The company, which was founded in 2013, moved its headquarters from Memphis to Dallas in 2020. The brand is known for its plant-based soap and body products made in each store.

Each store offers more than 30 customizable scents in a variety of products including soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap, each with unique names. Check out more at https://www.buffcitysoap.com/.