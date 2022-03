A strong Knights third quarter was not enough overcome the Challengers; Billings, Latu named to All-Tournament teamsIn spite of a slow start on offense, De La Salle North Catholic's boys basketball team brought the 3A championship game down to the final seconds. It was not enough to bring home the gold, however, as Cascade Christian defeated the Knights 52-45 to earn the state title. After the game, De La Salle North Catholic senior Mathias Billings was named a unanimous first team All-Tournament and sophomore TJ Latu was named second team All-Tournament. The Knights finished the season with a 24-3...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO