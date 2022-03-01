In addition to its participation in Reading Is Fundamental as part of its commitment to increasing children’s literacy, over the years, the Woman’s Club of Radford has put books into the hands of more than 24,000 babies right after their birth at the former Radford Community Hospital and now the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center under the auspices of the Babies into Books program, which began in 1993. The babies receive a board book before they go home from the hospital. Additionally mothers receive a brochure, printed by the Radford Public Library, which has information about the woman’s club, library resources and Storytimes as well as suggestions to parents on how to foster a love of reading in their children.

RADFORD, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO