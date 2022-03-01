ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grazia

Grazia Book Club: Emily Edwards's The Herd

It would be hard to think of a more timely tale. Two mothers, bound by years of friendship but with starkly different views on vaccinations, clash in the most heart wrenching way possible. The idea for this brilliant new debut, however, was conceived well before the pandemic. But reading it, as we emerge from two years of lockdown and all the wrangling about doing the right thing that came with it, grips you from the start.
News Messenger

Radford Woman’s Club gets books to babies

In addition to its participation in Reading Is Fundamental as part of its commitment to increasing children’s literacy, over the years, the Woman’s Club of Radford has put books into the hands of more than 24,000 babies right after their birth at the former Radford Community Hospital and now the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center under the auspices of the Babies into Books program, which began in 1993. The babies receive a board book before they go home from the hospital. Additionally mothers receive a brochure, printed by the Radford Public Library, which has information about the woman’s club, library resources and Storytimes as well as suggestions to parents on how to foster a love of reading in their children.
RADFORD, VA
Grazia

Grazia Book Club: A Stunning Debut Set For Netflix

In the summer of 2017, the town of Charlottesville, Virginia, was targeted by White nationalists for a rally. ‘Ostensibly in defence of Confederate statues,’ remembers the author Jocelyn Nicole Johnson, who lives in the town. ‘They showed up wielding machine guns or emblems of past genocides. One rally participant killed a local counterprotestor. Many others were injured.’
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Booksweet to host monthly book club for banned books

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Read forbidden books as part of Booksweet’s new Banned Book Club. The Plymouth Road bookstore will host monthly in-person meetings for community members to discuss books that have been banned in some K-12 grade classrooms and libraries around the United States. Teens and adults...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Book Club
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library book clubs: March

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy. March 1-31. Stop by the Athens Branch in March to pick up the Book-of-the-Month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking about the book in different ways. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Time Out Global

Book a cozy cabin at this all-inclusive adult camp upstate

Summer camp may be a distant memory for many adults, but this renovated, upscale upstate camp is bringing back the nostalgia for New Yorkers eager to get out of town. Cedar Lakes Estate, a wedding venue and corporate retreat destination in Port Jervis, NY has transformed into an all-inclusive winter wonderland for the cold months. A pandemic pivot that benefits Covid-safe travelers, the 500-acre Hudson Valley property offers private cabins, farm-to-table meals served in a fireplace-heated dining room, a cocktail lounge stocked with board games and a big screen TV, snow shoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and more. Skates are provided for those who want to shuffle across the "glice" rink, and if the lake is frozen solid enough, you can also skate across fresh ice!
PORT JERVIS, NY
Marie Claire

'The Paris Apartment' Is Our March Book Club Pick

Welcome to —Marie Claire's virtual book club. It's nice to have you! In March, we're reading Lucy Foley's The Paris Apartment, a mystery that centers on main character Jess who realizes her half-brother Ben is missing when she arrives in Paris to visit him. Read an excerpt from the novel below, then find out how to participate in our virtual book club here. (You really don't have to leave your couch!)
