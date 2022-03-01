Summer camp may be a distant memory for many adults, but this renovated, upscale upstate camp is bringing back the nostalgia for New Yorkers eager to get out of town. Cedar Lakes Estate, a wedding venue and corporate retreat destination in Port Jervis, NY has transformed into an all-inclusive winter wonderland for the cold months. A pandemic pivot that benefits Covid-safe travelers, the 500-acre Hudson Valley property offers private cabins, farm-to-table meals served in a fireplace-heated dining room, a cocktail lounge stocked with board games and a big screen TV, snow shoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and more. Skates are provided for those who want to shuffle across the "glice" rink, and if the lake is frozen solid enough, you can also skate across fresh ice!
Comments / 0