Kanawha County, WV

Many projects Tuesday to repair potholes in Tri-State

By Joe Fitzwater
 7 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are busy working to keep up with potholes popping up across the tri-state.

Road crews have been constantly battling the pothole dilemna ever since the wintry weather made its return in the Tri-State.

Potholes are formed by the expansion and contraction of water after it has entered into the ground under the pavement. When the water freezes, it expands. When the water freezes, it takes up more space under the pavement and the pavement will expand and crack, which weakens the pavement. As vehicles pass over the weak spots, pieces of the road weaken, which can cause the material to break down and then create our familiar pothole.

There are a couple of big projects that are taking place Tuesday to help fix some places that have experienced significant pothole issues. The first is on I-64 in the work zone area between mile markers 41 and 44 eastbound in Putnam County. Expect delays in this area from 9am to 5pm.

There are many other areas that will be seeing repairs being done, including along I-79 in Roane County between mile markers 21 and 29 in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Also, a few more areas where work is planned Tuesday include Route 62 and US 60 in Putnam County, Route 2 and Route 2-14 in Mason County, Pond Fork in Boone County, and several roads in Kanawha County, including Indian Creek Road, Woods Drive, Dry Ridge Road, Route 60, MacCorkle Avenue and Fairlawn Avenue.

A reminder to always obey work zone speed limits and to give crews ‘a brake’… that is, take it slow while they’re working – they’ve got families and are only trying to make your drive easier and smoother.

WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta seeks volunteers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A popular event is making waves as it returns to the Capitol City. The Sternwheel Regatta is back with more than 20 sternwheelers set to attend, but organizers are asking for the public’s help to make sure the event runs smoothly. Anyone interested in volunteering ahead of the event can contact […]
CHARLESTON, WV
