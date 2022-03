LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After making some steady overall improvements over the first few weeks, the Louisville baseball program took a giant leap in one area. Continuing on their 18-game home-stand to open the season, the Cardinals went a perfect 4-0 last week to extend their win streak out to five. While they needed a walk-off to beat Morehead State, they responded by pummeling Akron for a three-game sweep.

