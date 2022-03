The Hawk seat will be available for both Boeing 737 and A320 family aircraft and is certified for multiple aisle widths, providing greater choice for airline customers. The Hawk is an ergonomically sculptured seat, designed to offer maximum legroom and tailored comfort options to enhance and optimize the passenger experience. It features the Mirus mechanical recline system, extending tray table and choice of lower literature pockets. The seat can be customised with a range of sustainable seat cover materials, USB charging points and a built-in Personal Electronic Device holder.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO