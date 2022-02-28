The best PC fans in 2022

I realise I may only have your attention as long as there's still time left on your Elden Ring download—it's a game that most of us have been wanting to play for a very long time, so I'll cut right to the chase. You want this game to run at its absolute best and look its most beautiful, and I've been playing it for the past week to find out just how to do that. Below you'll find my recommendations for the best settings for Elden Ring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO