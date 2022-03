Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 are all being remastered for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Capcom has confirmed. The classic survival horror adventures are all being touched up for new-gen consoles and will boast a variety of visual enhancements. Exact details on what's coming in the update have yet to be confirmed, but we'd expect improved resolutions and framerates at the very least. Any added bells and whistles on top of that would be a bonus.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO