ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Residents Working to Fix Feral Cat Problems

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1Bn1_0eRxCQz300

Cat colonies have become an issue in Mt. Pleasant for several years now.

The Mt. Pleasant City Council voted last year to make changes to its nuisance animal ordinance, targeting people who provide shelter and food to community cats.

Residents say that is not enough and are coming together to fix the problem.

“Not feeding the cats isn’t going to make them go away. It’s just going to make them move. These cats are not leaving Mt. Pleasant,” said Desiree Bigard, a Mt. Pleasant resident. “We aren’t managing the problem. We’re just moving the problem down the road.”

That’s what more than 15 people in Mt. Pleasant are trying to do: manage the feral cat population.

“One cat can start breeding and create kitten litters at four months old. So if you have one cat that’s breeding at four months old, say she has three litters in a year, those kittens then don’t get fixed, and then those kittens go into heat when they’re four months old,” said Bigard. “Now you have an explosion of the cat population.”

The group wants to create a non-profit to trap, neuter and return the cats.

“It’s really the most humane way to deal with feral cats,” said Mystye Beckwith, Owner of Karma Kat Café.

“Trap, neuter and return has been very successful in larger organizations and larger cities and what that does is keep cats from reproducing,” said Bigard. “They’re not necessarily going to go away right now, but ten years down the road, we will have eliminated 50 to 60% of the unwanted cat population.”

Once a cat is fixed, one of the cat’s ears will have an ear tip.

“I know it upsets some people, but that is the only way, especially with feral cats. You are not wasting your resources by catching the same cats over and over,” said Mystye.

The group is working on getting registered as a non-profit to collect donations and apply for grants to pay to get the cats fixed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Mount Pleasant, MI
Lifestyle
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Mount Pleasant, MI
Government
9&10 News

Downtown Charlevoix Hosting “First Friday’s”

Charlevoix is getting creative to bring more people into local businesses, with their “First Friday’s” event. On the first Friday of the month, downtown businesses stay open longer. Each month, they have a different activity. On Friday, they had special music playing until seven. With the amount...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Burger Bash

An Upper Peninsula community is coming together to help support a twenty-three year veteran on the Sault Ste Marie city police force. Nate Kaczmarek was hired as a patrol officer back in 1999 and was recently promoted to sergeant back in late 2021. Soon after, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

Moomers Celebrating 25th Season

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City is open for the season, and they’re celebrating their 25th season in business. Moomers opened April 28, 1998. It sit’s next to their 80 acre dairy farm on North Long Lake Road. Moomers Owner, John Plummer, says Moomers is a special...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy