Tuolumne and Calaveras counties each reported six deaths from COVID-19 over the period from Feb. 26 through Friday, though the rate of new cases continued to decline. All six Tuolumne County residents who died from the virus were identified as men, including one in his 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and one in his 90s, according the county Public Health Department’s first report since switching from daily to weekly updates.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO