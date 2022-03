NEW YORK -- Communities in Brooklyn with deep roots in Ukraine are finding strength in each other as they worry about their loved ones overseas.CBS2's Dave Carlin shows us how one school is helping kids cope.The voices of children brought tears to the eyes of some parents and staffers in a classroom in Brighton Beach. The Ukrainian Heritage School is dedicated to preserving the rich culture and history of Ukraine. In these troubled times, it is a place to find pride and strength.Thirteen-year-old Dasha Kharuieva spends Saturdays in art, history and language classes at the school. She moved with her family...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO