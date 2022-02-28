ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US Commerce Department Imposes Tech Trade Sanctions on Russia – DTH

By mranthropology
dailytechnewsshow.com
 5 days ago

The US Department of Commerce imposed tech trade sanction on Russia, with TSMC, GlobalFoundries and Intel all reportedly halting chip shipments, Uber tests a new algorithm...

dailytechnewsshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

U.S. Labor Secretary Says Domestic Drilling Isn’t Being Considered Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Domestic drilling for oil is not an option right now, according to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The defiant statement comes as legislators and constituents from both sides of the aisle begin demanding energy reform. The Democrats want to stop receiving Russian oil, which would lead to a wild spike in domestic prices and would necessitate some sort of corrective action; while Republicans want to increase drilling in order to increase domestic supply. In other words, a refusal to adjust local output will come with political consequences, soon.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Dth#Russia#Us Department Of Commerce#Tech#Tsmc#Globalfoundries#Thinkpad#Snapdragon#Daily Tech Headlines#Thepolarcat Com
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy