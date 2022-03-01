ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Moscow tells residents to leave Kyiv as Putin’s forces drop bomb near TV tower

By Holly Bancroft,Arpan Rai and Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyflA_0eRxBEfm00

Five people are reported to have been killed in a Russian airstrike that damaged a Ukraine TV tower in Kyiv .

The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the ministry, posted footage on social media of the attack that happened on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pictures appear to show that several people have been killed. Officials said five people have died, according to reports.

Moscow has urged residents to leave Kyiv as a huge Russian convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles has been approaching the city, according to new satellite images.

Russia ’s defence ministry has warned that it will carry out a number of strikes on security sites in Kyiv, according to state news agency Tass.

Local reporter Illia Ponomarenko said the the city authorities had promised to fix the damage to the TV tower as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Kyiv#Russian#Tass
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy