Ukraine-Russia news – live: Moscow tells residents to leave Kyiv as Putin’s forces drop bomb near TV tower

Five people are reported to have been killed in a Russian airstrike that damaged a Ukraine TV tower in Kyiv .

The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the ministry, posted footage on social media of the attack that happened on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pictures appear to show that several people have been killed. Officials said five people have died, according to reports.

Moscow has urged residents to leave Kyiv as a huge Russian convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles has been approaching the city, according to new satellite images.

Russia ’s defence ministry has warned that it will carry out a number of strikes on security sites in Kyiv, according to state news agency Tass.

Local reporter Illia Ponomarenko said the the city authorities had promised to fix the damage to the TV tower as soon as possible.