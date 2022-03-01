Trent Frederic Goes At It With Brendan Lemieux Early Vs. Kings

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, per the team’s Twitter. Lowry has missed the Heat’s last four games for an undisclosed personal reason but has reportedly rejoined the team and may see some action in Monday night’s matchup with the Rockets. His return couldn’t come at a better time as Miami is hoping to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference but with 17 games remaining in their regular season, it’s entirely possible they could be caught by any of the next five teams that sit 5.5 games or fewer behind them in the standings.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO