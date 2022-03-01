ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-China warns of 'huge' pressure on foreign trade as economic challenges mount

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Recasts with details on challenges to China’s economy)

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - A top Chinese official warned on Tuesday that China’s economy faces multiple challenges at home and abroad this year, including “huge” pressure from uncertainty over global trade and from still-lacklustre domestic consumption.

Foreign trade, which helped drive the world’s second-largest economy last year, will be confronted by uncertain external demand and a high statistical base from 2021, said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

“This year, the pressure on foreign trade will be huge and the situation will be very severe,” Wang said at a press conference.

Labour shortages and high raw material costs have also heaped pressure on the ability of China’s small and medium-sized companies to handle overseas orders, he said.

Given the global uncertainties, China must “do everything possible” this year to spur domestic consumption, Wang said.

Last year, the Chinese economy rebounded with its best growth in a decade, helped by robust exports and a resulting record trade surplus. But there were signs that momentum was slowing on weakening consumption and a domestic property downturn.

In December, retail sales grew 1.7% from a year earlier, missing an average forecast of 3.7% and slowing from November’s 3.9% gain.

Some recovery momentum was seen in consumption in February after downward pressure since the fourth quarter, Wang said.

Stability in all aspects of society is the watchword in China this year as the Communist Party gathers for a once-in-five-year congress in late 2022. President Xi Jinping is expected to claim his third term as leader of the party.

China will aim to broaden access to its markets and draw more foreign investment into the country’s industrial sector, including advanced manufacturing and strategic new industries, Wang said.

Foreign direct investment grew in the double-digits in January-February, he said. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

WRAPUP 1-China targets slower economic growth as headwinds gather

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China on Saturday targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as domestic headwinds, including a downturn in its vast real estate sector and lacklustre consumption, cast a pall on the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. Gross domestic product grew 8.1% last...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#Foreign Investment#Global Trade#Chinese#Commerce#The Communist Party#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy