ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB season to be delayed one month if agreement isn’t reached by end of Monday

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1Zdl_0eRxAfCe00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The start of the Major League Baseball season could be delayed if an agreement isn’t reached between the owners and the players association.

The MLB owners and the MLB Players Association have been negotiating since the player’s last Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expired. The CBA dictated how the league, owners, and players shared revenue.

If an agreement isn’t reached by the time the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. on Monday, the league will do away with the first month of regular-season play. That also means Spring Training would be pushed back, again.

“Baseball is an American pastime, so with everything going on, what would be better off to distract us than a game of baseball,” said Joshua Doxtater.

This would be the first time in 27 years professional baseball would be delayed due to a work stoppage.

“It sucks for a lot of tourists, a lot of people here in the area,” Doxtater said.

Spring Training brings a lot to Southwest Florida. Tourists, traffic, and money; bring about $69 million a month according to commissioners.

While Yoslier Fernandez’s favorite team, the Miami Marlins, plays on the other side of the state, he could have to wait even longer to see players from his home country of Cuba take the field.

“I like it because the Cuban players are very, very good in [the] United States,” he said.

League leaders, team owners, and player reps will continue negotiating here in Florida until a decision is reached.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#The Major League Baseball#Cba#Spring Training#American#The Miami Marlins#Cuban
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Patriots Releasing Veteran Starter: NFL World Reacts

Teams around the NFL are making moves to shed salary cap space before the new league year. In one of those moves, the New England Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy today. By cutting Van Noy, the Patriots save just shy of $5 million in cap space. Van Noy is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Deion Sanders' Toes Amputated After Foot Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders ended up losing two toes in his battle to recover from foot surgery, the NFL legend announced in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. Previewing the next episode of his "Coach Prime" documentary with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions on his social media page ... Sanders revealed the big toe and the second toe on his left foot had to be surgically removed several weeks ago.
NFL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy