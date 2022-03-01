MLB season to be delayed one month if agreement isn’t reached by end of Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The start of the Major League Baseball season could be delayed if an agreement isn’t reached between the owners and the players association.

The MLB owners and the MLB Players Association have been negotiating since the player’s last Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expired. The CBA dictated how the league, owners, and players shared revenue.

If an agreement isn’t reached by the time the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. on Monday, the league will do away with the first month of regular-season play. That also means Spring Training would be pushed back, again.

“Baseball is an American pastime, so with everything going on, what would be better off to distract us than a game of baseball,” said Joshua Doxtater.

This would be the first time in 27 years professional baseball would be delayed due to a work stoppage.

“It sucks for a lot of tourists, a lot of people here in the area,” Doxtater said.

Spring Training brings a lot to Southwest Florida. Tourists, traffic, and money; bring about $69 million a month according to commissioners.

While Yoslier Fernandez’s favorite team, the Miami Marlins, plays on the other side of the state, he could have to wait even longer to see players from his home country of Cuba take the field.

“I like it because the Cuban players are very, very good in [the] United States,” he said.

League leaders, team owners, and player reps will continue negotiating here in Florida until a decision is reached.