42-Year-Old Man Targeted, Shot Inside Hustler Club, Baltimore Police Say

GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating the death of two people in Germantown Monday as a murder-suicide. Responding to a report of shots fired at about 9:05 a.m., officers found a man and a woman dead in a parking lot at a townhome community. In a statement Tuesday,...
A Maryland mom who was found shot during a welfare check in Landover has died, authorities said. Remi Howell, 29, was found in a wooded area outside of a building in 7900 block of Oxman Road during a welfare check around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Prince George's County police said.
BALTIMORE (TCD) -- A 68-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in jail for killing and dismembering his daughter in 2019 and leaving her body in trash bags. The Baltimore Sun reports Malik Samartaney, who was previously known as Lawrence Banks, was sentenced to 41 years in prison Monday, Feb. 28. His attorney reportedly plans to appeal the verdict.
ATLANTA — Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old they say was shot and killed Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers were called to the 1700 block of Richmond Circle SE around 10 p.m. to a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police in Anne Arundel County have a ruled a recent death a homicide after identifying a dead man found behind a business over the weekend.Devin Scott Freeman, 19, was found with obvious trauma to his body behind a business on the 4100 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn around 10 a.m., county police said.…
A 44-year-old Maryland driver who refused medical treatment after a motor vehicle crash was later found unresponsive and died the next day, authorities said. Edwin Portillo was involved in the crash at the intersection of Watkins Mill Road and Crested Iris Drive in Gaithersburg on Jan. 8 around 2 p.m., Montgomery County police said.
Police in Baltimore have identified the two men shot and killed on Monday Feb. 21. Edward Johnson, 35, and Marcus Harris, 43, died in the shooting on the 800 block of Glade Court around 11:40 a.m., authorities said. Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced one of the victims deceased...
An $8,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Baltimore. The money is at stake in connection with the Jan. 30, 2022 shooting of Clarence Buckner in 3311 Rueckert Avenue, city police said. Buckner's wife told WMAR-2 News...
The recent death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found over the weekend behind a funeral home in Maryland has been ruled a homicide, authorities said. Devin Scott Freeman, 19, was found with obvious trauma to his body behind the Gonce Funeral home at 4001 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn around 10 a.m., Anne Arundel County police said.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in January in Baltimore, authorities said. Devon Young was being held without bail on a murder charge, following the death of Damond Price, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to 4800 Lorelly Avenue on...
A pair of Maryland man have been arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a victim, authorities said. Javier Antonio Ortiz and Edwin Manuel Reyes, both 22 of Hyattsville, convinced the woman to leave the Unplugged Restaurant and Sports Bar, located on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton with them on Feb. 5, Montgomery County police said.
The family of a 26-year-old woman killed in a crash following a traffic stop and a police pursuit in Maryland says they want more answers from authorities on what exactly occurred. Noraly Paz Chávez, of Riverdale, died early Saturday after she crashed into a fence post and a tree on...
A gunman is wanted on murder charges for the deadly shooting of a man in Reading on Saturday, Feb. 26, authorities said. Responding officers found 23-year-old Jackson Reyes-Negrón with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Reading police and WFMZ. An...
A man from Maryland was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Feb. 28 for killing his wife back in 2018 and trying to cover it up, WJZ reports. Keith Smith, 55, received the sentence, plus three years, for stabbing his wife Jacquelyn to death, and having been convicted of first-degree murder last year, the outlet reports. Even his daughter testified against him.
A 40-year-old man was shot by one of two men he was chasing after finding them in his car on Tuesday, March 1, police in Anne Arundel County said. Officers were called to the 500 block of Cairn Road in Millersville just after midnight for a shooting, police said. There,...
GALESBURG, Ill. — A man is dead in the hospital after he was discovered with a gunshot wound after a shots fired report in Galesburg. According to the Galesburg Police Department, at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, February 25, officers responded to the 600 block of West Brooks Street after gunshots were reported.
Baltimore Police are offering up to $8,000 to anyone who has information related to a recent homicide. Police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect responsible for killing 27-year-old Kavonte Griffin last month. Griffin was shot and killed near the intersection of 1000 Russell Street and 500 West...
A 33-year-old woman died after being pushed down a flight of stairs in a home in Baltimore, and her cousin has been charged with murder in her death, police said. Shanletta Lewis was rushed to an area hospital with head trauma after being shoved by 31-year-old Demetrick Lewis on the 7000 block of North Curley Street around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 1, city police said.
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office successfully found two abducted children and made the arrest of their abductor. At around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Frederick Sheriff’s Office responded to abduction at the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road. When deputies found the suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Wade Schultz approached him. Schultz deployed a […]
