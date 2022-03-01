ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Bonaparte Mardi Gras ball marks return to normalcy

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnD88_0eRx9A1z00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — One of the biggest Mardi Gras events in Acadiana has finally returned to the limelight after COVID-19 disrupted festivities in the last couple of years — the Krewe of Bonaparte Ball.

“It’s awesome,” said Bonaparte President Mike Becnel. “I think after two years, everybody is ready to get back to normal. This year our parade had 900 riders. It was a really good time.”

Mardi Gras is back in 2022! Here’s the lineup for Acadiana

For nearly 50 years, Bonaparte has been a big part of Lafayette Mardi Gras. Becnel says after two years of not being able to celebrate, people are more ready than ever.

“I think they are,” he said. “I know Lafayette in general is. Our membership, they really came out and we have a sold-out crowd tonight. It’s going to be nice. It’s going to be a real good time.”

Lafayette’s Black Mardi Gras krewe crowns royalty

The theme this year: “Bonaparte goes All-American.”

“The ball captain picks the theme,” said Becnel. “It’s a wonderful deal. I think he was ready to get back to normal and get America back opened up. We’re ready and willing.”

Part of the festivities Monday night included a show from the king, queen, dukes, and maids.

“All of them have something to do with America the beautiful and made in America,” said Becnel. “We’re just going to have a good time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Health
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KLFY News 10

La. utility companies charge among highest late fees

Chris Kinney, a resident of Rapides Parish in central Louisiana, has seen his electricity disconnected eight times in the past two years for falling behind on his energy bills to Cleco Power. His family did everything they could think of to catch up: pawning possessions, accumulating vast bank overdraft fees, borrowing money and applying for energy assistance. […]
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy