Suffolk opens online survey for feedback on flooding issues

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s Department of Public Works is hoping to get input from the community on flooding issues.

Public Works has opened an online survey that will be active through the month of March.

Businesses, residents and other stakeholders can respond to the survey, which aims to identify flood mitigation projects.

Survey results will also help create a resilience plan that will aim to reduce flooding and increase resiliency. By having the plan, the city will be able to apply for Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) grants to partially fund some projects.

Click here to visit the survey online.

If you can’t access the survey online, contact Project Manager Matt Fanghella at 757-514-767 for other accomodations.

