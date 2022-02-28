ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Whose Disgusting Owner Chin Is This?

By Tom Ley
defector.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Whose Disgusting Owner Chin Is This? a feature in which we learn more about...

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Pat Downey reveals graphic photos of ‘flesh eating disease,’ other injuries that have forced him out of debut at Bellator 277

Pat Downey’s MMA debut will have to wait. In a slew of since deleted Instagram posts, the wrestling standout revealed that he will no longer compete against Daniel Compton at Bellator 277, which takes place April 15 in San Jose. Downey stated that he tore his MCL, while also revealing a series of photos of a nasty rash that broke out on his neck and chest that — at the time — he called a “progressive undiagnosed flesh eating disease.”
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy