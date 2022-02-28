Whose Disgusting Owner Chin Is This?

Pat Downey’s MMA debut will have to wait. In a slew of since deleted Instagram posts, the wrestling standout revealed that he will no longer compete against Daniel Compton at Bellator 277, which takes place April 15 in San Jose. Downey stated that he tore his MCL, while also revealing a series of photos of a nasty rash that broke out on his neck and chest that — at the time — he called a “progressive undiagnosed flesh eating disease.”

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO