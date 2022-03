Another Life star Katee Sackhoff has revealed the fate of the Netflix series four months after its season 2 premiere. In a tweet earlier this week, Sackhoff revealed that Another Life is not returning for season 3. “I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix,” wrote Sackhoff, who stars as astronaut Niko Breckinridge in the sci-fi drama. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.”

