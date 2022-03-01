ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social network creates change in sports recruiting world

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With most face to face recruiting on pause throughout the pandemic, young athletes might be missing out on opportunities to tell their stories — maybe not for long.

Now, a social network is helping to give athletes and coaches alike the opportunity to discover and share information. The website “Game Time” is a free service backed by Silicon Valley venture capitalist money.

It was largely developed by former athletes for athletes of any sport. Some athletes, high school and college, did not even have a season earlier in the pandemic.

Former University of Central Florida football player Joey Grant is co-founder and CEO.

“Through our site, athletes that had never even played a down of varsity football, never even started, were able to submit clips of them running routes, doing physical movement activities. You know, starting to get offers, opportunities, become a 3,4,5 star… becoming rated without playing a down of varsity football. That type of access we’re able to provide for athletes,” Grant said.

“Zoom or in person, that’s where you start creating relationships, and, you can learn, learn many things by these types of Zoom sessions as the way the world is going now. I think it’s gonna be the bridge for us to reach a lot of potential hockey players,” said Sacred Heart University Men’s Hockey Head Coach C.J. Marottolo.

Coaches like Marottolo will still want to see kids play in person but this concept will help build relationships.

