Among the many things the Falcons need to tackle this offseason, determining the future of Calvin Ridley is near the top of the list. In 2021, Ridley played in five of the first six games before being placed on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the season as he dealt with a mental health issue. While team owner Arthur Blank said he hopes to see the former first-round pick return in 2022, there hasn’t been a real update in quite some time.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO