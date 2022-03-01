Google Ads Updates Destination Requirements Policy

Major social media platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter are limiting advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to elevate critical public safety information. “We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it,” Twitter announced, further adding that it has launched a campaign with donations going towards organizations that are helping Ukrainian refugees during this time. It also mentioned that it is “proactively reviewing tweets to detect platform manipulation,” while monitoring tweets from journalists, government officials and more to prevent “targeted takeover or manipulation.” Meanwhile, Russia has banned any access to the app within the country, although it is still reachable with the use of VPN.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO