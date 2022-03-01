ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Ads Updates Destination Requirements Policy

Searchengine Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Ads is updating its Destination requirements policy in March 2022 to improve clarity for advertisers. The changes being made will not impact the current policies. Changes to the Destination policies are officially going into effect on March 21, 2022. If you’re unclear why Google disapproved your ads in...

www.searchenginejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Google Halts Ad Sales in Russia as Restrictions Grow

Google parent Alphabet said on Thursday it has suspended all online advertising sales in Russia, pausing search, YouTube and Display effective immediately. In a statement to TheWrap, the company said, “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.”
INTERNET
thebossmagazine.com

Google, others, stops hosting ads from Russia

Decision by Google to ban Russian ads mimics moves made by other tech companies. Google will no longer host advertisements placed by Russian state media outlets amid the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The decision mimics a similar ban put in place Saturday by YouTube, a Google subsidiary. “In...
BUSINESS
The Verge

How to update Google Chrome

Okay, let’s start with the obvious: it’s important to keep a browser — any browser — up to date so that it can stay ahead of any malware or other nasties that are out there. It also helps you keep up with new features and interface improvements.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google pulls all online ad sales in Russia

Google is suspending its online advertising services in Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military. The move marks a significant decision by the largest online ad platform by revenue. "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company told Reuters. "The situation...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Ads#Browsers#Advertising#Destination
Hypebae

Facebook, Google and Twitter Limit Ads in Ukraine and Russia

Major social media platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter are limiting advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to elevate critical public safety information. “We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it,” Twitter announced, further adding that it has launched a campaign with donations going towards organizations that are helping Ukrainian refugees during this time. It also mentioned that it is “proactively reviewing tweets to detect platform manipulation,” while monitoring tweets from journalists, government officials and more to prevent “targeted takeover or manipulation.” Meanwhile, Russia has banned any access to the app within the country, although it is still reachable with the use of VPN.
INTERNET
Reuters

Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users - Downdetector

March 8 (Reuters) - Audio streaming platform Spotify (SPOT.N) and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 said there were problems with Discord. "We're aware of an issue...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy