Click here to read the full article. It was back in January 2021 that Dave Bayley of Glass Animals enjoyed his first victory lap for the band’s global breakout hit “Heat Waves,” when the song topped Australia’s prestigious Triple J Hottest 100 radio countdown for 2020, as most of the world was still at the height of the first wave of pandemic-induced lockdown. “That social media response of people reacting to it being announced as No. 1 on the Triple J Hottest 100 was — because we’d been locked down so long — the first time we’d seen people dance to...

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO