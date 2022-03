INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The pairings are set for the 2022 men's Big Ten basketball tournament, and it's sure to be as competitive as the regular season has been. A wild Sunday — the last day of the Big Ten regular season — completely jumbled the seedings and matchups for the tournament, which starts with the first round on Wednesday. The tournament begins in earnest on Thursday with four games, and the top four seeds — No. 1 Illinois, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Rutgers — will join the party on Friday after a double bye.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO