ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s plane launches Russian Oligarch Jets account

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bi8t5_0eRx6zHn00

( The Hill ) – Jack Sweeney , the teenager who made headlines tracking Telsa CEO Elon Musk ’s private plane, has launched another Twitter account that tracks those of Russian oligarchs amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Sweeney told Bloomberg he created “Russian Oligarch Jets” — @RUOligarchJets — after receiving requests as the U.S. and its allies unveiled sweeping sanctions on Moscow and its elite.

“Russian Oligarch Jets” has tracked the helicopters, private jets and commercial-sized airplanes of prominent Russians, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, the nations’ wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg.

Continuing coverage of the Russia invasion of Ukraine

“The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy,” Sweeney, 19, told Bloomberg, saying that Russia’s wealthy love to fly in commercial-sized aircraft such as the Airbus A319 and Boeing 737.

“Their planes are huge compared to other jets,” he added.

Reports emerged last month that Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights.

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk said in the direct message to Sweeney, according to Protocol.com.

Musk offered $5,000 to the 19-year-old to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights,  Sweeney told Protocol.

Tips on how to talk to children about war and violence

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” Sweeney replied, apparently getting no response to his counteroffer.

Jack Sweeney runs 15 flight-tracking accounts using a bot he created that automatically posts when a celebrity’s flight leaves or lands at an airport.

Sweeney’s account tracking Musk’s flights has the most followers with more than 97,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Police: 2 found dead inside South Sacramento house

The Latest – Monday, March 7: Sacramento police said the two people inside the home were a married couple. According to police, they had received a call from a man who said he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself next. Their identities have not been released. Original Story Below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Roman Abramovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Private Jet#Private Plane#Telsa#Bloomberg News#Russians#Chelsea#Protocol Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy