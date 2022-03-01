ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Troopers Warn Public About Delaware State Police Phone Number Spoofing Scam

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 7 days ago

Sussex County, DE- The Delaware State Police are issuing the following advisory in response to a recent phone scam involving a “spoofed phone number”.

On February 28, 2022, Delaware State Police were made aware of two incidents in which individuals received a phone call from what appeared to be from Delaware State Police Troop 5. In one incident the victim was told they had to pay a fine on a sex offender charge and another was going to be arrested for jury duty fines.

As a reminder, the Delaware State Police will never request payment for fines, traffic tickets or bail. All these transactions are conducted by the respective court systems and never over the phone. Electronic payments are also never requested via phone for court matters.

Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally.

The following tips can help you avoid becoming victim to a spoofing scam:

  1. Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you do so by accident, hang up.
  2. If a caller (live or recorded) suggests hitting a button to stop receiving calls from them, hang up. This can be a trick to engage you in conversation.
  3. Never give out any personally identifiable information – for example, account numbers, Social Security Number, passwords or PINs, or your mother’s maiden name.
  4. If a caller claims to be with a legitimate company, call back using the phone number on a statement you have from them, or on their verified, secure website.  This is particularly important if the caller asks you to verify personal information or make a payment.
  5. If you are immediately pressured for information – be cautious. You are not obligated to answer any question asked of you.
  6. Set your own password for your voicemail.  Some voicemail services are set up to automatically allow access to your mailbox if you call in from your own phone. If a scammer spoofs your number, they can access your messages unless there is a password or PIN requirement in place.
  7. Use a call blocking tool (talk to your phone company) or reputable app on your mobile device.  There are different options for different platforms. Do some research and choose the one that makes the most sense for you.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Heather Pepper

Released: 022822 2221

-End-

The post Troopers Warn Public About Delaware State Police Phone Number Spoofing Scam appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Fox News

Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Russia threatens to cut major gas pipeline to Germany if US, European allies ban Russian oil imports

Russia threatened to close its main gas line to Germany, late Monday, if Western nations ban Russian oil imports. In an address on Russian state television, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, warned that the "rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," suggesting the price per barrel could double to $300, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caller Id Spoofing#Social Security Number#The Delaware State Police
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
845
Followers
658
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy