So the big question is when or even if the People’s Convoy of truckers is coming to DC or the DC Beltway -- or any closer than Hagerstown, Md. for that matter. Hundreds of trucks, many from the cross-country convoy, and more than 1,000 truckers and their supporters converged on Hagerstown’s Speedway stadium and parking lot. From the signs they displayed affixed to their pick-up trucks and various other vehicles, the message was: Trump is good, Biden is bad and their protest is all about “Freedom.”

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO