Science

Demolishing the silo: towards team-based genomics in primary care

By Daniel J. Parente
 7 days ago

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Genomic technology has not yet reached its potential to impact patients along the full spectrum of healthcare. The limiting factor was once mainly technological: sequencing was expensive and time consuming ($2.7 billion...

Nature.com

A call for an integrated approach to improve efficiency, equity and sustainability in rare disease research in the United States

To build a more efficient, equitable and sustainable approach to rare disease research in the United States, we must prioritize integrated research infrastructure and approaches that focus on understanding connections across rare diseases. The cumulative burden of rare diseases is immense, with the over 7,000 identified rare diseases together affecting...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Targeting PARG in HCC

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Immunotherapy is the new standard of care for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but some patients are resistant to treatment. A new study published in Journal of Hepatology sheds light on the efficacy of anti-PD1 therapy through the inhibition of poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG), an enzyme responsible for poly(ADP-ribose) degradation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Methodology for clinical genotyping of CYP2D6 and CYP2C19

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the affiliations and in Table 1. The original article has been corrected. Department of Psychiatry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada. Beatriz Carvalho Henriques,Â Avery Buchner,Â Xiuying Hu,Â Yabing Wang,Â Vasyl Yavorskyy,Â Keanna Wallace,Â Michael S. Carr,Â Bahareh Behroozi Asl,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibody-based therapy for multiple myeloma

The lack of appropriate cancer-specific cell surface proteins in many cancers has hindered the development of monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based therapies. By screening mAb clones raised against multiple myeloma (MM) cells, Hasegawa et al. identify a MM-specific mAb, R8H283, which reacts with the CD98 heavy chain (CD98hc) on MM cells, but not on leukocytes or nonhaematopoietic tissues (likely due to differences in N-glycosylation patterns), binding to CD98hc in heterodimers with a CD98 light chain (a complex that functions as an amino acid transporter). R8H283 was cytotoxic against MM cells, and prolonged survival in MM mouse xenograft models.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Sirolimus is effective for refractory/relapsed/intolerant acquired pure red cell aplasia: results of a prospective single-institutional trial

Some patients with acquired pure red cell aplasia (aPRCA) have no response or are intolerant to cyclosporine A. From April 2017 to August 2020, patients diagnosed with aPRCA at Peking Union Medical College Hospital who were refractory/recurrent/intolerant to at least 6 months of full-dose cyclosporin A (CsA) with/without steroids were recruited and treated with sirolimus for at least 6 months. Finally, a total of 64 patients were enrolled. The overall response rate and complete response rate after 3, 6 and 12 months of sirolimus were 60.9%, 84.4%, and 73.5% and 50.0%, 65.6%, and 66.0%, respectively. At a median of 14.5 (6"“47) months of follow-up, 14.8% (8/54) of the patients relapsed. Apart from haemoglobin improvement, patients had decreased creatine levels and serum ferritin levels at the end of the follow-up compared with the baseline (169.3"‰Î¼mol/L vs. 146.4"‰Î¼mol/L, p"‰="‰0.041; 2121.5"‰ng/mL vs. 1018.3"‰ng/mL, p"‰="‰0.013). Adverse events were recorded in 19 patients, including infections and increase of creatine. Secondary aPRCA with stable underlying diseases had similar results as those with primary aPRCA. In summary, sirolimus is effective for patients with refractory/recurrent/intolerant aRPCA with a low recurrence rate and toxicities.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
High Country News

physician or NP for rural primary care office

Ideal rural family medical office in Selma, Oregon. Kalmiopsis Wilderness out the front door with room for a horse corral. Office designed for 2 providers. Federal loan repayment site and other financial perks. We built it in 2000, but due to family matters, I need to retire. The new provider(s) will inherit delightful, very supportive patients, a strong medical community and as much autonomy as desired. Provider to be employed by local IPA. Much love and joy in this building, and over 2000 covid vaccines given in the parking lot last Spring!
SELMA, OR
Coast News

Faces of Primary Care: Kern Brar & Reyzan Shali, Tri-City Primary Care

As the youngest of nine kids, Dr. Reyzan Shali grew up seeing her older brothers and sisters work as physicians and was inspired to pursue a career in medicine. “I was just fascinated by how often they were able to help people; they would grow relationships, treat conditions and celebrate as their patients met their health goals,” said Shali.
ENCINITAS, CA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sphingosine 1-phosphate modulation and immune cell trafficking in inflammatory bowel

Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the affiliation details for Silvio Danese were incorrect. They have now been corrected to 'Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy' and 'University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy'. The numbering of the affiliations for the Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) was updated as a result of these changes. These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GaWRDenMap: a quantitative framework to study the local variation in cell"“cell interactions in pancreatic disease subtypes

Spatial pattern modelling concepts are being increasingly used in capturing disease heterogeneity. Quantification of heterogeneity in the tumor microenvironment is extremely important in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), which has been shown to co-occur with other pancreatic diseases and neoplasms with certain attributes that make visual discrimination difficult. In this paper, we propose the GaWRDenMap framework, that utilizes the concepts of geographically weighted regression (GWR) and a density function-based classification model, and apply it to a cohort of multiplex immunofluorescence images from patients belonging to six different pancreatic diseases. We used an internal cohort of 228 patients comprised of 34 Chronic Pancreatitis (CP), 71 PDAC, 70 intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm (IPMN), 16 mucinous cystic neoplasm (MCN), 29 pancreatic intraductal neoplasia (PanIN) and 8 IPMN-associated PDAC patients. We utilized GWR to model the relationship between epithelial cells and immune cells on a spatial grid. The GWR model estimates were used to generate density signatures which were used in subsequent pairwise classification models to distinguish between any two pairs of disease groups. Image-level, as well as subject-level analysis, were performed. When applied to this dataset, our classification model showed significant discrimination ability in multiple pairwise comparisons, in comparison to commonly used abundance-based metrics, like the Morisita-Horn index. The model was able to best discriminate between CP and PDAC at both the subject- and image-levels. It was also able to reasonably discriminate between PDAC and IPMN. These results point to a potential difference in the spatial arrangement of epithelial and immune cells between CP, PDAC and IPMN, that could be of high diagnostic significance. Further validation on a more comprehensive dataset would be warranted.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects peripheral organs as well as the central nervous system and involves a fundamental role of neuroinflammation in its pathophysiology. Neurohistological and neuroimaging studies support the presence of ongoing and end-stage neuroinflammatory processes in PD. Moreover, numerous studies of peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid from patients with PD suggest alterations in markers of inflammation and immune cell populations that could initiate or exacerbate neuroinflammation and perpetuate the neurodegenerative process. A number of disease genes and risk factors have been identified as modulators of immune function in PD and evidence is mounting for a role of viral or bacterial exposure, pesticides and alterations in gut microbiota in disease pathogenesis. This has led to the hypothesis that complex gene-by-environment interactions combine with an ageing immune system to create the 'perfect storm' that enables the development and progression of PD. We discuss the evidence for this hypothesis and opportunities to harness the emerging immunological knowledge from patients with PD to create better preclinical models with the long-term goal of enabling earlier identification of at-risk individuals to prevent, delay and more effectively treat the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

