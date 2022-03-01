Healthcare professionals' perceptions of implementing a decision support intervention for cascade screening for beta-thalassemia in Pakistan

Soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STHs) and undernutrition are common health problems in developing countries. Several reports showed that STH and undernutrition are often associated. The main aim of this study was to determine the association of STH and undernutrition among schoolchildren in Mettu town, Southwest Ethiopia. A cross-sectional study design was employed. To collect socio-demographic data, semi-structured questionnaire and physical observation were used. Kato-Katz technique and Anthropometric measurements were also considered to see STH infection and determine the nutritional statuses of the study participants respectively. Then, the data generated from the study was managed using Chi-square test and logistic regression analysis to determine the association of demographic variables with infections of helminthes and assess the risk factors for nutritional status of the study participants respectively. As a result, among the 392 study schoolchildren, 331 (84.4%) children were positive for different species of STH and undernutrition accounted 32.6%. Ascaris lumbricoides (39.0%), Trichuris trichiura (32.9%) and hookworm (28.1%) are the predominant STH identified from the study participants. Age, maternal educational and occupation status, and fingernail status of children were found significantly associated (p"‰<"‰0.05) with the risk of getting STH. Bivariate logistic regression analysis showed that, age (AOR 2.18, 95% CI 1.53, 6.59), maternal illiteracy (AOR 0.13, 95% CI 0.91, 0.34) and maternal occupation (AOR 1.67, 95% CI 1.08, 5.91) were major co-founding factors for the prevalence of STH among study participants. In addition, children with T. trichiura infection were more likely (P"‰<"‰0.01) to suffer from undernutrition (AOR 0.52, 95% CI 0.31, 0.83). Thus, the findings revealed the high prevalence of STH and it has significant association with undernutrition among school age children in the study area. Anti-helminthic mass drug administration and maternal health education should be anticipated to curve the tragedy.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO