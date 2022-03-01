ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Healthcare professionals' perceptions of implementing a decision support intervention for cascade screening for beta-thalassemia in Pakistan

By Shenaz Ahmed
Nature.com
 7 days ago

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Counselling relatives of individuals with Î²eta-Thalassaemia Major (Î²-TM) about cascade screening is the role of field officers (FOs) in the Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention Project (PTPP). This paper presents FOs' views about using a 'decision support intervention for relatives' (DeSIRe) to facilitate informed decision...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
Nature.com

Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects peripheral organs as well as the central nervous system and involves a fundamental role of neuroinflammation in its pathophysiology. Neurohistological and neuroimaging studies support the presence of ongoing and end-stage neuroinflammatory processes in PD. Moreover, numerous studies of peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid from patients with PD suggest alterations in markers of inflammation and immune cell populations that could initiate or exacerbate neuroinflammation and perpetuate the neurodegenerative process. A number of disease genes and risk factors have been identified as modulators of immune function in PD and evidence is mounting for a role of viral or bacterial exposure, pesticides and alterations in gut microbiota in disease pathogenesis. This has led to the hypothesis that complex gene-by-environment interactions combine with an ageing immune system to create the 'perfect storm' that enables the development and progression of PD. We discuss the evidence for this hypothesis and opportunities to harness the emerging immunological knowledge from patients with PD to create better preclinical models with the long-term goal of enabling earlier identification of at-risk individuals to prevent, delay and more effectively treat the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Non-pharmacological interventions for schizophrenia-analysis of treatment guidelines and implementation in 12 Southeast European countries

This study aimed to analyze treatment guidelines of 12 SEE countries to identify non-pharmacological interventions recommended for schizophrenia, explore the evidence base supporting recommendations, and assess the implementation of recommended interventions. Desk and content analysis were employed to analyze the guidelines. Experts were surveyed across the 12 countries to assess availability of non-pharmacological treatments in leading mental health institutions, staff training, and inclusion in the official service price list. Most SEE countries have published treatment guidelines for schizophrenia focused on pharmacotherapy. Nine countries-Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia-included non-pharmacological interventions. The remaining three countries-Kosovo (UN Resolution), Romania, and Slovenia-have not published such treatment guidelines, however they are on offer in leading institutions. The median number of recommended interventions was seven (range 5"“11). Family therapy and psychoeducation were recommended in most treatment guidelines. The majority of recommended interventions have a negative or mixed randomized controlled trial evidence base. A small proportion of leading mental health institutions includes these interventions in their official service price list. The interventions recommended in the treatment guidelines seem to be rarely implemented within mental health services in the SEE countries.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Health Care#Eta#Thalassemia#Healthcare#Ptpp#Punjab
Nature.com

Correction: Methodology for clinical genotyping of CYP2D6 and CYP2C19

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the affiliations and in Table 1. The original article has been corrected. Department of Psychiatry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada. Beatriz Carvalho Henriques,Â Avery Buchner,Â Xiuying Hu,Â Yabing Wang,Â Vasyl Yavorskyy,Â Keanna Wallace,Â Michael S. Carr,Â Bahareh Behroozi Asl,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of physical activity and positive thinking with global sleep quality

This study examined the association of different intensity levels of physical activity and positive thinking with a global sleep quality among college students. The research question was: to what degree were the different intensity levels of physical activity and positive thinking significantly associated with the global sleep quality among college students? We recruited students, who enrolled in regular physical education classes during a fall semester at a major public university. 553 students signed the consent form and indicated their voluntary participation in this study. The final data set for analysis consisted of 403 college students with the mean age of 19.01Â years"‰Â±"‰1.559Â years (217 males vs. 186 females) based on the results of data screening. They completed three questionnaires: International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and Positive Thinking Scale (PTS) during a regular physical education class. The multiple regression model revealed that vigorous-intensity physical activity, positive thinking, and negative thinking were collectively and individually associated with the Global PSQI sleep quality (F"‰="‰19.389, p"‰="‰.000), explaining 12.8% of the total variance in the Global PSQI sleep quality for the total sample. College students' engaging in vigorous intensity level of physical activity, and having a good level of positive thinking and a low level of negative thinking were both collectively and individually linked to the Global PSQI sleep quality.
BEIJING, CN
Nature.com

Whole genome sequencing reveals host factors underlying critical Covid-19

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Critical Covid-19 is caused by immune-mediated inflammatory lung injury....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Towards responsible science and technology: How nanotechnology research and development is shaping risk governance practices in Australia

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 76 (2022) Cite this article. The copyright holder for this article was incorrectly given as 'Crown' but should have been 'CSIRO'. The original article has been corrected. Responsible Innovation Future Science Platform and Land and Water, Commonwealth Scientific...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Nature.com

Proactive investment for virus research

Michael Head ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-1189-0531 0. University of Southampton, Southampton, UK. Soumya Swaminathan and her colleagues call for a reboot of biomedical research and development (R&D) for the global good (Nature 602, 207–210; 2022). I agree that a more proactive approach to R&D decision-making is needed to help improve preparedness, particularly in relation to infectious diseases (see, for example, go.nature.com/3hx7rgh).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Pandemic preparedness — Europe launches research consortium

Audrey Richard ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0207-0139 0 ,. Jonathan Ewbank ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1257-6862 2. European Research Infrastructure on Highly Pathogenic Agents, Brussels, Belgium. Diana Stepanyan. European Research Infrastructure on Highly Pathogenic Agents, Brussels, Belgium. European Research Infrastructure on Highly Pathogenic Agents, Brussels, Belgium. To improve Europe’s responsiveness to pandemic-prone pathogens, as well as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sphingosine 1-phosphate modulation and immune cell trafficking in inflammatory bowel

Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the affiliation details for Silvio Danese were incorrect. They have now been corrected to 'Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy' and 'University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy'. The numbering of the affiliations for the Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) was updated as a result of these changes. These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting PARG in HCC

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Immunotherapy is the new standard of care for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but some patients are resistant to treatment. A new study published in Journal of Hepatology sheds light on the efficacy of anti-PD1 therapy through the inhibition of poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG), an enzyme responsible for poly(ADP-ribose) degradation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: STORM imaging reveals the spatial arrangement of transition zone components and IFT particles at the ciliary base in Tetrahymena

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86909-5, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Laboratory of Cytoskeleton and Cilia Biology, 3 Pasteur Street, 02-093, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Soil-transmitted helminthiasis and undernutrition among schoolchildren in Mettu town, Southwest Ethiopia

Soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STHs) and undernutrition are common health problems in developing countries. Several reports showed that STH and undernutrition are often associated. The main aim of this study was to determine the association of STH and undernutrition among schoolchildren in Mettu town, Southwest Ethiopia. A cross-sectional study design was employed. To collect socio-demographic data, semi-structured questionnaire and physical observation were used. Kato-Katz technique and Anthropometric measurements were also considered to see STH infection and determine the nutritional statuses of the study participants respectively. Then, the data generated from the study was managed using Chi-square test and logistic regression analysis to determine the association of demographic variables with infections of helminthes and assess the risk factors for nutritional status of the study participants respectively. As a result, among the 392 study schoolchildren, 331 (84.4%) children were positive for different species of STH and undernutrition accounted 32.6%. Ascaris lumbricoides (39.0%), Trichuris trichiura (32.9%) and hookworm (28.1%) are the predominant STH identified from the study participants. Age, maternal educational and occupation status, and fingernail status of children were found significantly associated (p"‰<"‰0.05) with the risk of getting STH. Bivariate logistic regression analysis showed that, age (AOR 2.18, 95% CI 1.53, 6.59), maternal illiteracy (AOR 0.13, 95% CI 0.91, 0.34) and maternal occupation (AOR 1.67, 95% CI 1.08, 5.91) were major co-founding factors for the prevalence of STH among study participants. In addition, children with T. trichiura infection were more likely (P"‰<"‰0.01) to suffer from undernutrition (AOR 0.52, 95% CI 0.31, 0.83). Thus, the findings revealed the high prevalence of STH and it has significant association with undernutrition among school age children in the study area. Anti-helminthic mass drug administration and maternal health education should be anticipated to curve the tragedy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Reply to: 'Global predictions of coral reef dissolution in the Anthropocene'

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 58 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00364-2, published online 25 February 2022. The title of the original version of this Article was previously incorrectly given as 'COMMSENV-21-0437 Davis et al. Response to Matters Arising'....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plant-based dietary patterns in relation to mortality among older adults in China

A plant-based dietary pattern has been recommended for its potential health and environmental benefits, but its relation to mortality warrants further exploration1. We examined this association among 13,154 adults aged 65 years and older (57.4% female) in the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (CLHLS). The overall plant-based diet index (PDI), healthful plant-based diet index (hPDI) and unhealthful plant-based diet index (uPDI) were calculated using dietary data collected by a simplified food frequency questionnaire (FFQ). Compared with the lowest quintile, participants in the highest quintile of PDI and hPDI had a decreased risk of all-cause mortality (hazard ratio (HR)"‰="‰0.92; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.86, 0.98 for PDI; HR"‰="‰0.81, 95% CI, 0.76, 0.87 for hPDI), whereas participants with the highest uPDI scores had a 17% (95% CI, 9%, 26%) increased risk. Among plant foods, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, legumes, garlic, nuts and tea were the main protective contributors, whereas preserved vegetables and sugar were associated with a higher risk of mortality. These findings support the beneficial roles of overall and healthful plant-based dietary patterns. The quality, and not only quantity, of plant foods should be emphasized in relevant public health recommendations.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Economic evaluation and analyses of hospital-based electronic medical records (EMRs): a scoping review of international literature

Digital transformation is expensive and rarely smooth, often leading to higher costs than anticipated. It is challenging to demonstrate the contribution of digital health investment in achieving the healthcare aims of population health and workforce sustainability. We conducted a scoping review to understand how electronic medical record (EMR) implementations in the hospital setting have been evaluated using cost"“benefit analysis (CBA) approaches. The review search resulted in 1184 unique articles, a final list of 28 was collated of which 20 were US-based studies. All studies were published in 2010"“2019, with fewer studies published in more recent years. The data used to estimate benefits and costs were dated from 1996 to 2016, with most data from 2000 to 2010. Only three studies were qualified as using cost"“benefit analysis approaches. While studies indicated that there is a positive impact from the EMR implementation, the impacts measured varied greatly. We concluded that the current literature demonstrates a lack of appropriate and comprehensive economic frameworks to understand the value of digital hospital implementations. Additionally, most studies failed to align fully to the quadruple aims of healthcare: they focused either on cost savings and/or improved patient outcomes and population health, none investigated healthcare-workforce sustainability.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Quality of plant-based diet determines mortality risk in Chinese older adults

Plant-based diets emphasizing healthful plant foods were associated with a lower risk of mortality among older adults, whereas a plant-based diet rich in less-healthful plant foods was related to a higher mortality risk. Thus, the quality of plant foods deserves attention in future plant-based dietary recommendations. This is a preview...
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Relationship between molar incisor hypomineralization, intrapartium medication and illnesses in the first year of life

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05628-7, published online 31 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference List. The References 3, 17, 19, 21, 25 and 27 were incorrectly given as:. 3. Zhao, D., Dong, B., Yu, D. & Ren, Q. Objective methods search strategy search...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy