Fire crews battle blaze at High Point apartment complex; several people rescued
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in High Point on Copperstone Drive.HIGH POINT: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
Several people have been rescued so far from the two-alarm fire, according to the High Point Fire Department.
Three people were rescued out of one window, and two people were rescued from another window.
The call reporting the fire came in at 10:29 p.m.
This is a developing story.
