Intel has been making some pretty hefty announcements in the PC gaming space lately. With last week’s 2022 investors day presentation we saw heaps of news drop and even got a look at the company’s CPU roadmap for 2024 and beyond. Talks of 13th, 14th, and even 15th gen CPUs are mentioned to already be in development. But that doesn’t mean the well respected 12th gen Alder Lake is done with by any means, and very soon we get to see the new lightweight mobile chips added to this generation in action.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO