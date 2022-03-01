ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible The Witcher 3 Mod Makes the Game First-Person

By Marc Deschamps
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely considered one of the greatest games of all-time, but some fans would enjoy the game a little bit more with a different perspective. Modder crthdr has given PC fans an option that does just that, thanks to the Gervant First Person mod. The mod...

Android Authority

Modding of Android games now possible thanks to BlueStacks

Android game modding hasn't been nearly as easy as PC game modding. However, BlueStacks aims to change that. BlueStacks is launching Creator Studio and Creator Hub for the purposes of Android game modding. Mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity, and Unreal engines can be easily modded and shared. You...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring mods to make Elden Ring less depressing on PC

Elden Ring, just like any other Dark Souls game, is very depressing. Here are some of the best Elden Ring mods to make it a bit more jolly. Elden Ring has just released last week, and it has already successfully done what it’s set out to do: revolutionize the Souls sub-genre, provide fans with a challenging game, and hurl players spiraling down to depression with the game’s unforgiving difficulty and depressing themes and subject matter. Some players, however, would prefer a game that is much less depressing, a game that they can play to relax to. While the subject of accessibility would prop up in many conversations, there are ways players themselves can modify their game experience to better suit their requirements without the intervention of the developers. Elden Ring is already said to be one of the most accessible games so far in the Souls sub-genre, but to some, it might not be enough.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring mod lets you pause the game

Thanks to a brilliantly simple Elden Ring mod, you can now pause the game. As PC Gamer spotted, Nexus Mods user TechieW whipped up a simple pause mod that does what it says on the tin: freeze time with a big-old "game paused" screen. The kicker is that Elden Ring's built in anti-cheat needs to be disabled for the mod to work, which isn't uncommon when modding games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Nexus Mods#Video Game#Projekt Red#Dlc
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Captures Rengoku's Bright Flames in This Cosplay

The Flame Hashira Rengoku might have died as a result of his battle against Akaza during the finale of the Mugen Train arc, but his fire still burns bright in the hearts of minds of the young swordsmen that encountered him during Demon Slayer. With the Sound Hashira attempting to live up to the legacy of Rengoku during the Entertainment District Arc, one cosplayer has resurrected the member of the Pillars, capturing the energy of the flaming brawler that left quite an impression on Tanjiro and company.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Players an Easy GTA$ Bonus This Week

GTA Online players who've been around for even a few weekly updates will know by now that there are always certain missions that award more profits than usual, but every now and then, Rockstar Games gives players a way to earn one big lump sum of GTA$ for doing very little. That opportunity is back again this week with players able to make GTA$200K just for completing a couple of missions.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Tokyo Game Show will be an in-person event for the first time in three years

This year’s Tokyo Game Show will be held in September and will be open to the public after two years of digital-only events. Due to Covid-19 policies, this year’s Tokyo Game Show will have a limited number of tickets but will be returning to its traditional venue of Makuhari Messe in Chiba City. The news was announced by organisers CESA, Nikkei, and Dentsu (via VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Steam Deck Users Who Play Popular Game Will Be Banned

Steam Deck doesn't support every Steam game, and it doesn't even support every popular game on Steam. That said, if you try and access one popular game on Steam in particular while using the Steam Deck, the game will ban you. If you were hoping the release of the Steam Deck would allow you to bring Destiny 2 on the go, well, Bungie has crushed those dreams. Not only has Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 does not support Steam Deck, but it sounds like there are no plans to change this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fans are Freaking Out About Booster Gold

Tonight's Season 7 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow was a big one for the long-running Arrowverse series. Not only did it, as previews had previously revealed, see the heroes go back on their retirement to time travel once again in an effort to save one of their own, but it also saw the introduction of a fan-favorite character into The CW's DC Comics-inspired series. As many fans suspected when the casting of Scrubs alum Donald Faison was announced earlier this year, Michael Jon Carter—better known as the hero Booster Gold—made his debut in "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" and the internet went wild.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil's Charlie Cox Feels "Born Again" Over Defenders Disney+ News

The Defenders are heading to Disney+ in most markets around the world by the end of the year. In the United States and other major markets much sooner, hitting the service on March 16th. Stars behind the shows have been seen celebrating on social media, and even those not partaking in the digital media craze are still popping champagne.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Officially Cancelled

A long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG has been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the last decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are all available on Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the last 10 years or so. That said, one game hardcore RPG fans of the genre on Switch have been waiting for is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, and The Outer Worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a Mount Rushmore-level studio. And some of its best work has been its work on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness New TV Spot Breaks the Rules

The marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in full swing, and a new television spot running in international markets gives fans some quick new glimpses as to what to expect. While the spot doesn't make any major reveals such as Charles Xavier's (Patrick Stewart) return, it appears some extended cuts of shots previously seen in the trailer have made their way into the spot. The TV spot also includes the look at Defender Strange that was shown as part of the on-air ad during Super Bowl LVI last month but never made its way into the version of the trailer that found its way online.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Users React to Price Increase Notice Emails: "It's Time to Cancel"

Netflix subscribers are beginning to see the previously announced price changes to their streaming plans. In January, Netflix raised its monthly cost by $1 to $2 per month for new members in the U.S., increasing its monthly subscription price to $15.49 for the standard plan and $19.99 for premium. Netflix also said those costs would gradually take effect for all existing members, including those on the basic plan, up to $9.99 from $8.99. After the Stranger Things and Squid Game streamer promised to notify customers 30 days before their price changes, users are now sharing emails saying Netflix is updating its prices to "bring [subscribers] more great entertainment."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

WWE Fans Intrigued By Edge's New Persona

Edge appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw sporting a brand new look, arriving in a suit and cutting a promo in the ring shrouded by dark blue lighting. He explained why he viciously attacked AJ Styles last week, saying that he was bringing out the "pitbull" Styles he wants to face at WrestleMania. But he also claimed the attack brought something out in him, a sense of control he now feels over the entire wrestling industry. He claimed to have omnipotence, saying the sensation felt "phenomenal" before the screen cut to black.
WWE
ComicBook

Netflix Has a New Series Atop its Top 10 Rankings

Netflix shows Inventing Anna and Vikings: Valhalla have been dominating the streamer's daily rotating charts ever since being added to the lineup over a week ago. Since then, however, there have been a few new titles released on Netflix. The streaming service has added some new original titles and a catalogue of popular films. Unsurprisingly, one of those new titles has already made its way to the pole position of the Netflix Top 10.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin's Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling's chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series' newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.
COMICS
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games and an Extra Goodie

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free games and an additional goodie over the course of the next week. Each Thursday, Epic's storefront is updated to give players a new free title that is available for a span of one week. And while, normally, Epic Games only makes one game free on its launcher any given week, this week's list of freebies is a bit more extensive than normal.
VIDEO GAMES

