District 9 basketball tournament Monday update
The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 6 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Elk County 51, Clarion 36
North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54
Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64
Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47
Thursday, February 24th
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE
Punxy 38, Bradford 23
Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE
Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44
Ridgway 42, Smethport 21
Karns City 56, Coudersport 17
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Clearfield
2. Punxsutawney
7:30 at CUP
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Redbank
5. Keystone
7:00 p.m. at DuBois
2. Ridgeway
3. Karns City
6:00 p.m. at Brookville
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County
5. North Clarion
7:30 p.m. at Clarion
2. Otto-Eldred
3. Dubois Central Catholic
6:00 p.m. at Clarion
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Punxy 53, Moniteau 24
Friday, February 25
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Redbank 48, Karns City 39
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Otto Eldred 52, Union 22
Tuesday, February 2 2
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
7:00 p.m. at CUP
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County Catholic
5. Ridgway
7:30 p.m. at Brookville
2. North Clarion
3. Otto Eldred
7:00 p.m. at Kane
TBD
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Punxsy
2. Redbank
