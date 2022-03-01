ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

District 9 basketball tournament Monday update

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a98eM_0eRx4QW400

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

District 5 Update
District 6 Update

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES
Friday, February 25
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Elk County 51, Clarion 36
North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54
Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64
Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47

Thursday, February 24th
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE

Punxy 38, Bradford 23

Wednesday, February 23
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE

Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44
Ridgway 42, Smethport 21
Karns City 56, Coudersport 17

— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Clearfield
2. Punxsutawney
7:30 at CUP

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Redbank
5. Keystone
7:00 p.m. at DuBois

2. Ridgeway
3. Karns City
6:00 p.m. at Brookville

Wednesday, March 2
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County
5. North Clarion
7:30 p.m. at Clarion

2. Otto-Eldred
3. Dubois Central Catholic
6:00 p.m. at Clarion

GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Punxy 53, Moniteau 24

Friday, February 25
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
Redbank 48, Karns City 39

CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Otto Eldred 52, Union 22

Tuesday, February 2 2
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
Union 49, Port Allegany 31

— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
7:00 p.m. at CUP

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County Catholic
5. Ridgway
7:30 p.m. at Brookville

2. North Clarion
3. Otto Eldred
7:00 p.m. at Kane

TBD
CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Punxsy
2. Redbank

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Final district 5 update as regional play begins

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

3 men die in triple shooting; woman killed in separate case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men died in a triple shooting in north Philadelphia over the weekend, police said. Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s were shot multiple times shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the west Oak Lane neighborhood, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Boys Basketball#Redbank Valley#Redbank 5#Dubois Central Catholic#Coudersport 27 Union 49#Port Allegany
WTAJ

Police: Three charged with child endangerment in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Three Altoona residences are charged with child endangerment after police observed multiple hazards and filth throughout a home. Bobby Hines, 58, Wendy Hoover, 56, and Laushawnda Jackson, 30 have been charged with multiple counts of child endangerment. Police responded to a home on 10th street on March 4 for a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police won’t ID officers in boy’s death, citing threats

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said they won’t immediately release the names of plainclothes officers involved in an encounter that resulted in the fatal shooting by an officer of a 12-year-old boy, citing reported threats against the officers as police continue to probe the circumstances of the shooting. Police said Thomas Siderio Jr. was shot […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Gas prices are climbing amid Russia’s unprompted invasion of Ukraine and sanctions levied against Russia by the U.S. and European Union in response. The national average price of gas per gallon on March 6, 2022, surpassed $4—inching closer by the day to top the highest-recorded average of  $4.114 set in 2008, according to AAA.  Stacker ran […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Two charged with stealing tools from van, squatting in empty home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are sitting behind bars after police say they stole tools from a van and stayed in a vacant home. Heather Evans, 42, and Richard Jukes Jr., 28, both of Altoona were found laying on the bare floor inside a home on the 800 block of 3rd Avenue on Saturday, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police searching for suspect in Cambria County mini-mart theft

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Police are searching for answers after a theft occurred at a Cambria County mini-mart Thursday night. Richland Township Police said that around 8 p.m. an individual shoplifted at the Honey Bear Mini-Mart in Richland Township. The person in the photos is considered a person of interest according to police. Anyone with any […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State wrestling boasts four no. 1 seeds at Big Ten Championships

LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) – Six Penn State wrestlers will have first-round byes at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend in Lincoln, Ne. Four Nittany Lions are top seeds at their respective weights. Penn State went undefeated in the dual meet season, and won the 2022 Big Ten Regular Season title. It was the sixth […]
LINCOLN, NE
WTAJ

Five Penn State wrestlers advance to Big Ten Tournament finals

LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) – Penn State went 5-2 in the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are in second in the team standings, with 111.5 points. The two losses came in sudden victory. At 133, no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beat no. 8 Dylan Ragusin from Michigan, 4-0. He will take on […]
COMBAT SPORTS
WTAJ

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death. The panel of eight men and four women delivered its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTAJ

1 dead, 3 injured after Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is dead and three others were hurt after state police said a crash occurred on Friday, March 4 in Blair County. Monica Wignot, 29, of Pittsburgh died at UPMC Altoona after a crash on Skelp Mountain Road in Antis Township. Wignot was reportedly driving home to Wilkes Barre […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest warrant issued for Clearfield man accused of assault

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clearfield man after police said he fractured a man’s skull. Michael Warrick, 31, is accused of hitting a man several times and fracturing his skull on March 3. State police said Warrick went to the man’s home in Woodland to retrieve money […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Ron Harper Jr. scores 15, Rutgers holds off Penn State 59-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play as Rutgers edged Penn State 59-58 after blowing a 15-point second-half lead on Sunday. Caleb McConnell added two more free throws with 31.4 seconds left and Geo Baker made one to give the Scarlet […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

First round matchups in the girls PIAA state basketball tournament set

Below are the first round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com. GIRLS BASKETBALLCLASS A – FRIST ROUND | Wednesday, March 9WilliamsburgRidgeway7:00 p.m. at Claysburg-Kimmel Bishop CanevinDuBois […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy