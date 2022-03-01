District 9 basketball tournament Monday update

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

District 5 Update

District 6 Update

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted



BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Friday, February 25

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Elk County 51, Clarion 36

North Clarion 61, Cameron County 54

Otto-Eldred 77, Union 64

Dubois Central Catholic 52, Johnsonburg 47

Thursday, February 24th

CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS

1. Clearfield – BYE

Punxy 38, Bradford 23

Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND

1. Redbank Valley – BYE

Keystone 51, Clarion Limestone 44

Ridgway 42, Smethport 21

Karns City 56, Coudersport 17

— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Clearfield

2. Punxsutawney

7:30 at CUP

CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Redbank

5. Keystone

7:00 p.m. at DuBois

2. Ridgeway

3. Karns City

6:00 p.m. at Brookville

Wednesday, March 2

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Elk County

5. North Clarion

7:30 p.m. at Clarion

2. Otto-Eldred

3. Dubois Central Catholic

6:00 p.m. at Clarion

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Monday, February 28

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

Punxy 53, Moniteau 24



Friday, February 25

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

Redbank 48, Karns City 39



CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

Otto Eldred 52, Union 22



Tuesday, February 2 2

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35

Clarion 31, Coudersport 27

Union 49, Port Allegany 31



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. St. Marys

2. Clearfield

7:00 p.m. at CUP



CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Elk County Catholic

5. Ridgway

7:30 p.m. at Brookville



2. North Clarion

3. Otto Eldred

7:00 p.m. at Kane



TBD

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Punxsy

2. Redbank

