Drake recently captioned a video of his son Adonis posted on Instagram with a Pusha-T lyric, and now the rapper has given his thoughts on the reference. Last month, Drizzy shared a video in which his son briefly speaks in French. “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say,” he captioned the post, which is a reference to the Clipse song “Cot Damn.” Considering the past between Drake and Push, specifically the latter’s diss song “The Story of Adonis,” the choice struck some fans as curious. On the latest episode of 360 With Speedy Morman, Push gave his take and suggested that he was ready to move past his beef with the Toronto rapper.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO