Chicago's percent-positivity for COVID-19 is below the threshold necessary for the city to end its mask mandate alongside the state on Feb. 28, but three other benchmarks — hospital capacity, both in terms of total beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total number of COVID-19 cases identified per day — are still too high.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO