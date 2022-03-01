ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Deck vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED

The Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch are the two most...

Laredo Morning Times

The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock at Walmart

We don't see Nintendo Switches on the virtual shelves much, given how quickly this popular toy sells out, so it's always a noteworthy occasion when they do. To kick off the month of March, the newest model is back in stock over at Walmart. It's the perfect opportunity to treat yourself.
PCMag

Steam Deck vs. Laptop, Tested: How Does Graphics Performance Compare?

The first shipping samples of the much-anticipated Steam Deck have finally arrived, and we’ve already brought you our initial impressions. Now, alongside our full review that's in the works, we’re taking a dive into the hard performance numbers, to see how this device stacks up against existing alternatives. (Also check out our Steam Deck 101 primer.)
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch OLED Resists Burn-In After 3,600 Hour Test

A new Nintendo Switch OLED test has discovered just how long it takes for any kind of noticeable screen burn-in to appear. A common concern with OLED screens revolves around the static images being permanently displayed on the screen, regardless of what you're watching or playing. A lot of people have experienced this by constantly watching the same TV network, particularly news networks which have lots of logos and on-screen elements that largely don't move. After an extended amount of time, these images will be ingrained in the screen and sometimes require the screen to be replaced. Now that Nintendo has adopted OLED technology into its latest console, many are wondering if the Nintendo Switch is prone to this issue as well.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Can’t Find Nintendo Switch OLED In Stock? Get the Switch Lite On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch OLED been nearly impossible to grab for the past few months thanks to increased demand, but if you’re looking for a portable Nintendo gaming console to pick up right now, it’s worth taking a second look at the Nintendo Switch Lite. After also being sold out for several months, the Switch Lite is back in stock and on sale right now, starting at just $199 on Target.com and on Amazon...
protocol.com

Valve’s Steam Deck might succeed by being everything the Nintendo Switch isn’t

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re looking at the release of Valve’s Steam Deck handheld and how it stacks up against the Switch, the video game industry's response to the war in Ukraine and the wildly successful launch of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES

