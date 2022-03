Click here to read the full article. The climate crisis has increased awareness of the need for fashion to do their part at every rung of the supply chain, from the first stage of production to the end consumer. At global summits such as the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP26), deterrents to the crisis have been discussed in detail, such as limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius. As more parties become aware of the seriousness of climate change and the actions that need to be taken, consumers’ demand for more responsible apparel production increases. Upon reexamining production processes and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO