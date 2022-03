What leaders can do to help companies thrive amid technological change. In just a quarter of a century, a dizzying number of technological changes have transformed companies and industries. Yet corporate leaders, especially those who are rather risk-averse, tend to fear the fundamental shifts that digital transformation proposes. They may be reluctant to move away from their legacy technology and operations -- and adopt whole new digital solutions. Or perhaps they may not want to be disruptive for the sake of "disruption," which never adds any real value to the enterprise.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO