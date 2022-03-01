ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston man recalls escaping Ukraine, waits 17 hours at border

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (KXAN/ KPRC ) — We’re getting a better idea of what it’s like for people trying to get out of Ukraine.

So far, several hundred thousand people have escaped, one of them being a Houston man on vacation in the capitol city of Kyiv.

‘They can die at any moment’: Austin company founders in Ukraine try to help employees

He told our sister station KPRC in Houston everything was fine until Thursday.

“It had been completely normal until four in the morning, everything was normal,” said Akrum Ali.

Ali said a day later he heard sirens and explosions in the distance. By then, he decided it was time to go, so he rented a car and started driving toward Poland.

“There were concrete barriers and barbed wire in the road that had already been pushed through by other cars earlier. So, I pushed through that and just sped,” he said.

Ali had to wait 17 hours at the border to get into Poland. Then it was on to Warsaw to find a flight back to Texas.

Ali plans on arriving in Houston Monday.

KXAN

