COVID-19 is still receding in Contra Costa County as the state plans to drops most indoor masking mandates, including those at public schools statewide by March 11. "It's clear that we've entered a new phase of the pandemic response," Anna Roth, the county health director, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "The pandemic isn't over but things are really changing from the time when the blanket health orders were the best way to protect the public."

