Endowment adds fintech companies, slashes EQT in fourth quarter
By Alex Ye
Yale Daily News
7 days ago
In the final months of 2021, the Yale endowment added two financial technology companies and a natural gas company to its portfolio while significantly decreasing its holdings in EQT Corporation, an American energy company, according to its latest SEC filing. In one of the biggest moves of the quarter,...
More than a year since Yale Chief Investments Officer David Swensen GRD ’80 demanded that Yale’s money managers diversify their firms or risk Yale pulling its assets, the University has not published the metrics it is using to assess firms or provided an update on its follow-through. Swensen’s...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – What does the future hold for OraSure Technologies?. On January 5, the Bethlehem-based maker of point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, announced organizational changes including the resignation at the end of March of Stephen Tang, Ph.D., president and CEO. In addition, the company said it will conduct a board-level review of strategic alternatives intended to enhance stockholder value.
Framingham renewable energy company Ameresco profited $29.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 24% from 2020’s fourth-quarter profits of $23.8 million. The rise in profits were mirrored by a rise in the company's fourth-quarter revenues, according to the Ameresco earnings report released Monday. Revenues were $416 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 32% in the fourth-quarter 2021 revenue.
University President Peter Salovey recently condemned the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine and announced other gestures of support for Ukraine: a panel discussion at the Jackson Institute and a “vigil for peace.” Anyone who supports Ukraine’s fight for its existence as an independent state will welcome these gestures, if they are meant seriously, but Yale runs the danger of rank hypocrisy if it continues to finance President Putin’s regime at the same time as it supports Ukraine with words. Any investment in Russian state enterprises and firms controlled by Putin’s associates, whether directly or through mazes of offshore accounts, was ethically dubious in the past. Now, any investment in Russia means providing Putin’s regime with the capital, technology and sense of impunity it needs to wage war against Ukraine.
Researchers from the Yale School of the Environment and the Yale School of Management have found that more than half of business students worldwide are concerned about global warming’s impacts. First published in 2015, the second “Rising Leaders on Social and Environmental Sustainability” report was released this month and...
After noticing the high rate of metabolic diseases in developing countries, professor of economics Kaivan Munshi looked to explain the phenomenon by investigating the intersection of economics and biology. Munshi looked at populations in the eastern developing world and found a threshold income value at which rates of metabolic diseases...
The University expanded its isolation test-out program on Monday to include all undergraduates who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of their isolation location. Christine Chen ’93, chief of student health at Yale Health, announced the development in a community-wide email on March 3. Previously, only undergraduates who live on campus were required to obtain a negative test result before leaving isolation. Off-campus students, exempt from the test-out requirement, were released after seven days of isolation.
Jing Tsu aims to make the mysteries of ancient China accessible to her students. Now, she is translating that mission to readers beyond the classroom. In her new book, “Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution that Made China Modern,” professor on modern China Jing Tsu examines the history of the Chinese language, focusing on the individuals who made the modernization of the language possible. Tsu’s book has been reviewed by several major publications, including the Guardian and the New York Times Book Review, where she also appeared on the Book Review Podcast.
On Saturday, the Yale School of Management hosted Fempire: Women as the Main Character, a colloquium that brought together over 130 attendees. Fempire was first organized by the School of Management’s Women in Management Club, or WIM, in 2019, and returned this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s colloquium was centered around the theme of “Women as a Main Character,” and it featured breakout sessions on topics like Imposter Syndrome, Mentorship and Sponsorship, Navigating a Male Dominated Field and Factoring Your Biological Clock Into Your Life and Career. The event also featured a keynote address from Valentina Antill SOM ’94, global head of Cross-Border and Public Sector Solutions at Citigroup. The colloquium followed a hybrid model in which speakers were virtual, but members of the Yale community gathered together in Evans Hall to listen.
Students are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the University’s progress on sustainability, according to the results of the Yale Office of Sustainability’s most recent Sustainability Report. The report, which was released in February, outlined the results of a survey sent to students and faculty this fall, which included general...
Online Experiences for Yale Scholars — an online summer math program for incoming first-year students — is now accepting applications for undergraduate math coaches for the coming summer. Now in its ninth year, ONEXYS is a free online summer experience for incoming first years which solidifies foundational quantitative...
The Faculty of Arts and Sciences is looking for another dean to guide its future in science, as the University moves resources and hiring slots into the field. On Monday, FAS Dean Tamar Gendler announced a search committee for the divisional dean of science, a full-time role that will begin during the next academic year. Currently, Jeffrey Brock ’92 serves as both dean of science and the dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science. Based on a February announcement from University administrators, SEAS is set to operate separately from FAS effective July 1, and Brock will step down from his role as FAS Dean of Science to focus more wholly on the expanding responsibilities of the SEAS deanship.
This is one of a series of essays reflecting on state and district school recovery practices featured by EduRecoveryHub.org – an online platform spotlighting innovative and promising actions to recover lost learning and improve student outcomes using federal COVID-19 relief dollars. EduRecoveryHub is a project by Collaborative for Student Success, in partnership with the researchers […]
Bulldog Days — Yale’s on-campus admitted students program — will return this April after two years of virtual programming, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced Thursday. After meeting with Yale’s COVID Response Team and Yale’s COVID Policy team over the past several months, the admissions office received...
Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $6 billion to victims and survivors of the opioid epidemic, as well as states, for their role in causing the crisis. Despite the ruling and years of mounting criticism of the Sacklers, the University has kept the family’s name on two endowed professorships and an institute.
Comments / 0