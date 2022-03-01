Endowment adds fintech companies, slashes EQT in fourth quarter

University President Peter Salovey recently condemned the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine and announced other gestures of support for Ukraine: a panel discussion at the Jackson Institute and a “vigil for peace.” Anyone who supports Ukraine’s fight for its existence as an independent state will welcome these gestures, if they are meant seriously, but Yale runs the danger of rank hypocrisy if it continues to finance President Putin’s regime at the same time as it supports Ukraine with words. Any investment in Russian state enterprises and firms controlled by Putin’s associates, whether directly or through mazes of offshore accounts, was ethically dubious in the past. Now, any investment in Russia means providing Putin’s regime with the capital, technology and sense of impunity it needs to wage war against Ukraine.

