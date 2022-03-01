Shane O’Dell named NE10 Rookie of the Year

Mansfield, M.A. ( NEWS10 ) – Freshman forward Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) has been named the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-Conference pick. The voting was conducted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

O’Dell has been chosen the NE10 Rookie of Week five times this season. He is currently fourth among the conference’s leaders with a 19.8 scoring average and ninth with 7.0 rebounds per game, and stands fourth behind a 1.2 blocks average. O’Dell has finished in twin-figures scoring throughout 22 of the Golden Knights (14-11) 25 games, and has recorded six “double-doubles” this season.

The other major award winners are comprised of junior guard Isaiah Moore of Franklin Pierce who was tabbed the Player of the Year, New Haven senior center Majur Majak who was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and David Chadbourne of Franklin Pierce who was chosen the NE10 Coach of the Year.

