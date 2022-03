MARYLAND – Restoring the Chesapeake Bay has been an effort by multiple environmental groups, legislatures, and state leaders for years. However, getting the funding to help with these efforts has historically been a hindrance. “We know that we’re not meeting our targets for 2025, and while the work that we’ve done has been established in protecting the health of the bay, we have a lot more still to do,” says U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO